Sussex Police accused of ‘critical failings’ in search for Georgina Gharsallah

Sussex Police has been accused of ‘critical failings’ in its investigation into the disappearance of Worthing’s Georgina Gharsallah.

Investigative reporter Donal MacIntyre has been enlisted by Georgina’s family to examine the case, after the mother-of-two went missing in March last year.

Donal, who is famous for his undercover operations and television exposés, said an upcoming podcast series would attempt to ‘fill the gaps’ of the police investigation.

“There have been critical police failings,” said the 53-year-old.

“Georgina’s family feel they are leading the investigation by themselves – no family should be left in that position.

“It’s a shocker, with failed strategic decisions made in the first 16 weeks that may have left the investigation fatally flawed.”

He questioned why the police had not performed a reconstruction of Georgina’s final known movements, CCTV of which was released in August, and said he would be creating one.

He also claimed key witnesses had not been heard and questioned how more CCTV was not available in ‘one of the most cameraed up countries in the world’.

Legendary former Detective Chief Inspector Clive Driscoll, famous for catching the murdered of Stephen Lawrence in 1993, and professor of criminology David Wilson have been drafted in to help with Donal’s investigation.

Their scrutiny will form part of a 10 to 15 episode podcast, culminating in a documentary.

Donal said that while it was highly unlikely the series would find Georgina, he hoped it would galvanise police and ‘expose the flaws’ in their investigation.

In August, Sussex Police announced it was treating Georgina’s disappearance as a homicide.

A spokesman defended the investigative strategy and said finding Georgina remained its top priority.

“On Tuesday was Georgina’s 32nd birthday and our number one priority remains, as it always has been, to find her,” said the spokesman.

“A dedicated team of detectives continues to carry out a comprehensive investigation into her disappearance and this includes pursuing new and realistic lines of enquiry.

“Despite all efforts to date, we are unable to provide any proof that Georgina is alive or bring her family the answers they so desperately need. We urge anyone with information about Georgina to come forward.”

On Tuesday (October 29), a candlelit vigil was held outside the Guildbourne Centre in Worthing on Georgina’s 32nd birthday.

