Sussex PCC's video log: No place for hate in Sussex
PCC Katy Bourne has sent a message of support to all of those in the county affected by hate crime this National Hate Crime Awareness Week.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 4:34 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 4:36 pm
Nobody deserves to be singled out because of who they are. If you are, please do consider reporting to Sussex Police by calling the 101 non emergency line, or online. Details of support services are also available on the Safe Space Sussex website (www.safespacesussex.org.uk) if you need help to cope and recover.