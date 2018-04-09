Sussex PCC's video log: Do you know how your police force is funded and where this money is spent?

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner (PCC) Katy Bourne holds a shared responsibility with the Chief Constable for providing effective financial and budget planning for the short, medium and longer term. In consultation with the Chief Constable, the PCC is required to set the police budget and determine the police precept – the amount you pay for policing in Sussex through your Council Tax.

In this short video animation PCC Katy Bourne explains more about how Sussex Police is funded and her commitment to securing all the financial resources available for policing. You can hear where this money is spent, to help keep Sussex safe.

If you would like to find out more about police funding in Sussex please click here: https://www.sussex-pcc.gov.uk/about/transparency/what-we-spend-how-we-spend-it/.