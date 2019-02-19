Sussex murder: Second man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing

A second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Sussex over the weekend.

A Sussex Police spokesman said a 54-year-old man from Brighton was arrested in the city yesterday evening (February 18) as part of the investigation into the murder of Abdul Deghayes.

The crime scene in Elm Grove

He remained in custody on Monday evening, said police.

Abdul Deghayes, 22, died after being stabbed in Brighton on Saturday night (February 16). He was the brother of two Brighton boys who were killed fighting in Syria.

Read more about Saturday's tragic incident here: Murder probe as brother of Brighton teens killed in Syria dies after stabbing

Chief Inspector Andy Bennett from the Sussex Police, said: "We are continuing to seek a number of people who we would like to speak to in connection with Abdul's murder and I would appeal to anyone with information who has not yet spoken to us to get in touch.

"You can report online or call 101 quoting Operation Login or you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

A 26-year-old man from Brighton, who was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder, has been released without charge, said police.