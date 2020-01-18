Created with Sketch.
The crime scene around Clarendon House

Sussex murder arrest: Pictures from the crime scene after woman falls from 7th floor flat

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her early 30s fell from a 7th floor flat in Hove.

Sussex Police said a 52-year-old man, who was known to the woman and police, has been taken into custody. These pictures show the crime scene around Clarendon House in Clarendon Road, Hove. Read more here: Murder arrest after woman falls from 7th floor of Hove flats

1. Clarendon House, Clarendon Road, Hove

2. Clarendon House, Clarendon Road, Hove

3. Clarendon House, Clarendon Road, Hove

4. Clarendon House, Clarendon Road, Hove

