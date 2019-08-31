Sussex man reported missing by his family: 'it is extremely out of character for him'

Police are concerned for Sussex man James Mitchell who has been reported missing by his family.

Sussex Police said the 51-year-old from Horsham, West Sussex, was last seen at Redhill railway station, Surrey, on Friday (30 August) at 8am.

James Mitchell has been missing since Friday, August 30. Picture: Sussex Police

PC Emily Beck said: "We believe he may be in the Westminster area of London. It is extremely out of character for him to not make contact with his family and they want to know he is safe. The last contact they had with him was yesterday evening."

James is white, 6’ 1”, and of medium build, police said. He has blue eyes, balding brown hair and was wearing a red and blue checked shirt, black jeans and brown boots.

Police said that anyone who sees James should phone 999. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can report it online or ring 101, quoting 1602 of 30/08.