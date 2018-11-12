Sussex farmers warned over baled waste scams

Farmers across Sussex are being warned about people trying to offload baled waste using illegal methods.

Sussex Police are working in partnership with the Environment Agency on the issue of this kind of waste.

The market for the export of baled waste has fallen.

Other areas of the country have seen baled waste sold to farmers disguised as silage, leaving farmers and land owners with significant clear-up costs.

Individuals have also been known to ask farmers whether they can store baled waste on the farm and then disappear leaving the farmer to deal with the bales.

Sussex Police say: “Please do not accept any waste or offer to store it for any time and please contact the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506 or report incidents to their hotline on 0800 807060.”