Suspected drink-drivers arrested in Lancing and Horsham

Sussex Police arrested two suspected drink-drivers overnight, days after launching its summer crackdown on drink and drug drivers.

After receiving a tip off from a member of the public, police arrested a van driver in Horsham who was suspected of being three and a half times over the drink drive limit, according to a tweet by Sussex Roads Police.

A spokesman said: "Fortunately stopped before he harmed anyone (or himself)."

Later that evening, police officers spoke to the driver of a vehicle which had tailgated an unmarked policing unit and then undertaken another car on the A27 in Lancing, according to a Sussex Roads Police tweet.

He was then breath tested for alcohol and arrested on suspicion of being more than three times the legal limit, police said.

Last week, Sussex Police launched its summer crackdown on drink-driving which will run until July 7.

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder, of the Sussex Police and Surrey Police Roads Policing Unit, said: “Ultimately, our main aim is to keep people as safe as possible on our roads by providing education, and by enforcing the law where we need to.

“It goes without saying that drink and drug-driving destroys lives, and it’s something that can so easily be avoided.

“People have a clear decision to make. By choosing to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, you are choosing to take a huge risk.

"Alcohol and substances significantly impair your ability to carry out even the simplest of tasks, and you should never get behind the wheel of a car in these circumstances.

“Similarly, you should never get into a vehicle with someone you know who has consumed drink or drugs. Don’t put yourself in danger.

“You can also be over the limit the morning after. A common misconception is that a few hours’ sleep, a coffee and some breakfast will do the trick, but it can take several hours for alcohol to leave your system and even longer for drugs.

“Of course we want people to have fun and enjoy themselves this summer, but don’t do anything you might regret.

"We’re not out there to ruin your fun; in fact, we’d rather not make any arrests at all. But if you’re prepared to break the law then prepare to face the consequences.”

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “I am always dismayed by the number of people who choose to get behind the wheel of their vehicle when they are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

"This is not just inconsiderate, it’s totally irresponsible.

"Those who kill or seriously injure others when over the limit should be in no doubt that they will face the legal and social consequences of their actions.

“The message is clear, drink or drive; don’t take the risk and do both, even if you have had ‘only one drink’.”

