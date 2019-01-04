Steyning police station closed for refurbishment until May

The police station in Steyning’s Charlton Street has been closed for refurbishment until the beginning of May.

Police said that while the refurbishment is underway, a mobile engagement van will be available for members of the public who wish to contact police.

The van will be stationed in Steyning High Street every Tuesday and Friday between 12pm and 2pm, starting from today (Friday, January 4).

A police spokesman said: “We are refurbishing Steyning Police Station creating a vastly improved area for both officers and staff.

“To enable these works to take place it will be closed from 25 December until 6 May 2019.”

In 2017, there was much talk about moving the police station in Steyning to another site in the town.

But in December of that year, the Police and Crime Commissioner decided the station would remain in Charlton Street and also authorised a refurbishment.

West Sussex County Councillor David Barling said at the time that the people of Steyning would be ‘very pleased’ with the news.

After the refurbishment, the station would become a part-time front office during working hours and a back office during other times for officers to use it for respite, he said.

