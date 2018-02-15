Steyning man given curfew following 20-person street fight

A Steyning man has been given a ten-week curfew order for assaulting two police officers, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Charlie Bartholomew, 23, of Priory Field, Upper Beeding, pleaded guilty to both assaults at Worthing Magistrates last Tuesday (February 6), a spokesman for the CPS said.

Bartholomew was arrested on Saturday, January 6, after a fight involving some 20 people broke out outside Steyning Football Club, in Shooting Field, Steyning.

Sussex Police said they were called to the disturbance shortly after 11pm on January 6 and Bartholomew was arrested and later charged with using threatening behaviour, obstructing police, and assaulting two women police officers in the execution of their duty.

A spokesman for the CPS said: “He pleaded guilty to both the assaults on the police officers and in light of this, the remaining charges were withdrawn, as convictions for these would make little, if any, difference to the sentence. Therefore, we did not feel it was in the public interest to take these charges to trial.

“He was given a 10 week curfew order (8.30pm – 5.30am daily) for the assault on the two police officers.

“He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to one of them (PC Alder) and was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.”