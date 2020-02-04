Southwick youth worker drove at more than three times the drink drive limit on the M23

A Southwick youth worker has been disqualified from driving after being caught at more than three times the alcohol limit.

Sussex Police said 59-year-old Jacqueline O’Rourke, of Whiterock Place in Southwick, was arrested on the M23 in Crawley on December 24.

She was charged with driving with 78mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system, police said.

The legal limit is 22mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 9, police said, O’Rourke was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

She was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge, police added.

O’Rourke was one of 31 motorists convicted as part of a Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers which ran from December 18 to January 1.

There were a total of 110 arrests in Sussex, police said.