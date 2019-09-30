Southwick vehicles sprayed with 'horrendously racist' graffiti including swastikas and racial slurs

Vehicles in Southwick have been daubed with shocking racist graffiti in an overnight vandalism spree.

Two vans and a car along Parkway, in Southwick, were spray painted with anti-Semitic and racist slogans in the early hours of Friday morning (September 27).

Ben Hampson with the graffiti

Ben Hampson, 38, owns a removal company and woke to the news that one of his vans had been attacked. He said the graphic nature of what he found caught him off guard.

"I thought it was going to be 'effing' this, that and the other, but I was absolutely shocked by how offensive it was," he said.

"It's just horrendous racism. In my line of work, many times people have had tags on the side of vans, but to have something racist in that way, I was appalled."

His van had a swastika and the slogan 'Heil Hitler' sprayed on the front, with another racist slur painted on the back. Another van and a car further down the road had similar messages sprayed, he said.

Ben described the neighbourhood as quiet and multi-cultural and said this kind of incident had come completely out of the blue.

He said: "With Brexit going on and the way things are politically at the minute, it could be related to that. But I'm hoping it's just a stupid kid who doesn't know what they're doing and doesn't know the full consequences of what they've done.

"This isn't the kind of place you expect things like this to happen."

He said he and members of his staff worked frantically to clean the graffiti off this morning and reported the incident to the police.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

