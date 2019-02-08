Shoreham woman stole from five Chichester shops on the same day

Daniella Rossi, 37, of High Street, Shoreham, has admitted stealing items worth a total of £489.03 from five different shops in Chichester on the same day.
Her case was heard at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
Rossi was fined £30 and given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, Thinking Skills Programme Requirement and Drug Rehabilitation Requirement after indicating a plea of guilty stealing cosmetics worth £145.47 from Boots, Chichester, on October 18, 2018.
She was given a community order after also indicating a plea of guilty to stealing jewellery worth £147 from Accessorize, Chichester, on October 18, 2018; stealing clothing worth £62 from Next, Chichester, on October 18, 2018; stealing stationery worth £38.60 from Smiggle, Chichester, on October 18, 2018; and stealing three Yankee candles worth £95.96 from Clinton Cards, Chichester, on October 18, 2018.
She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.
