Shoreham shopkeeper warns of scammers

A Shoreham shopkeeper has warned local businesses to be aware after a pair of ‘scammers’ hit her store.

Melanie Beard, along with her partner Len, owns Best Health Food Shop in East Street and said she had a man and a woman enter the shop last Friday (August 10).

“Two people came in and tried to pay for a low-price item – a loaf of bread I think – with a £50 note,” she said.

“When the change was given, the man argued with the cashier, saying they have been short-changed.

“At the same time, the woman palmed the £20 and then, in the confusion, returned the change and item and asked for her money back.”

Miss Beard said the man then quickly paid for a separate item with the correct change to further distract the cashier, while the woman left the shop.

Although the scam was unclear to the cashier at the time, Miss Beard said she knew something was amiss and checked the slow-motion CCTV which revealed the theft.

Several other businesses in the area have been targeted, according to Miss Beard, and the pair have been reported to police.

She called on local businesses to be vigilant and to help each other.

A police spokesman said there was ‘no further lines of enquiry’ at this stage, but that anyone with any information should report online or call 101, quoting serial 490 of 11/08.

