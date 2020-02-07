Shoreham road closed after car collides with 15-year-old girl

A car has collided with a 15-year-old girl in Shoreham this afternoon (February 7).

Sussex Police said Stoney Lane was closed from 3.25pm while the emergency services responded to a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

Police

A 15-year-old girl sustained minor injuries, police said, and the road remained closed while emergency services worked at the scene.

The number 46 bus run by Brighton and Hove Buses had to be diverted, according to a tweet from the bus company.

In a further tweet, the company revealed the road had reopened as of around 4pm.