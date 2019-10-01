Shoreham man suffers mysterious facial injuries after hour-long taxi ride from Brighton

A Shoreham man has sustained mysterious facial injuries after an hour-long taxi journey home from Brighton.

Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses after the 58-year-old man was found by the side of Brighton Road, outside Lidl, at around 11.20pm on Friday, September 20. He was found to be suffering from facial injuries.

He had got into the taxi outside Small Batch Coffee, in Western Road, Brighton, at about 10.15pm, police said.

The man, who lives locally, made his own way home and reported the incident to the police, but the force has said it is still unclear how he sustained his injuries.

Investigator Melanie Haulkham said: "The circumstances are not yet clear. We are trying to establish how he got those injuries, which were cuts and bruises, and enquiries are also continuing to trace the taxi and driver. If anyone saw him get into the taxi in Brighton or saw the same man getting out of it near Lidl in Shoreham, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1660 of 20/09.

"In particular, if you drove past Lidl around those times on that Friday evening, could you please check any dashcam footage you may have? It could hold valuable information."