Shoreham Airshow trial - jury to be sent out tomorrow

The jury in the trial of Shoreham Airshow pilot Andy Hill will begin considering their verdicts tomorrow.

Mr Justice Andrew Edis has spent today recapping the evidence heard over the course of the seven week trial.

Hill, 54, of Standon Road, Buntingford, is standing trial charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence. He denies the offences.

Speaking this afternoon before he sent the jury home for the day, Mr Justice Edis informed them that they would begin considering their verdicts tomorrow.

Once the last of the evidence has been summed up by the judge, jurors will be sent out to begin deliberations.

The trial continues.