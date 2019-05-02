Shoreham Academy lockdown due to 'machete attacker' on the loose nearby

Shoreham Academy was in lockdown today due to an alleged machete attacker who is on the loose in Shoreham.

Sussex Police have launched a manhunt to find the suspect, who forced entry into a home in Stoney Lane, Shoreham, and assaulted two people.

Shoreham Academy was in lockdown today due to an alleged machete attacker on the loose. Picture: Google Maps

On the website of Shoreham Academy, which is next to Stoney Lane, a statement was published this morning. It said: "We moved into a partial lockdown situation 1 hour ago while we checked on an incident in the locality.

"After checking with the police, we have been assured that there is no longer an increased risk level for the school, and the day will continue as normal."

Police are still looking for the man, with the police helicopter called out to aid the search. Sussex Police has now released the photo of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Tim Harkins, business director for Shoreham Academy, said: "“Due to reports we received of an incident in the neighbourhood near the school this morning, we took precautionary measures to ensure that there was no risk to students or staff.

The scene of the crime in Stoney Lane, Shoreham

"This was in line with our established practice and procedures for such events. As you would expect, everyone at the school behaved appropriately and calmly and there was no alarm or concern.

"No additional measures were needed and there was minimal disruption to the school day”.