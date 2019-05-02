Shoreham Academy lockdown due to machete attacker on the loose

Shoreham Academy was in lockdown today due to an alleged machete attacker who is on the loose in Shoreham.

Sussex Police have launched a manhunt to find the suspect, who forced entry into a home in Stoney Lane, Shoreham, and assaulted two people.

Shoreham Academy was in lockdown today due to an alleged machete attacker on the loose. Picture: Google Maps

On the website of Shoreham Academy, in Kingston Lane, Shoreham, a statement was published this morning. It said: "We moved into a partial lockdown situation 1 hour ago while we checked on an incident in the locality.

"After checking with the police, we have been assured that there is no longer an increased risk level for the school, and the day will continue as normal."

Police are still looking for the man, with the police helicopter called out to aid the search.

The headteacher of Shoreham Academy has been approached for a comment.