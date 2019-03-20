Seven police cars called to incident at Worthing school

Police have responded to a teenager brandishing a sharp object at a high school.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers were called to Bohunt School Worthing, in Broadwater Road, at 11.04am this morning (March 20).

Police at Bohunt School Worthing SUS-190320-153640001

A 14-year-old boy was in possession of a ‘sharp craft pen’, said the spokesman, and was detained on suspicion of affray and taken into custody.

Pupils at teh school were moved into classrooms while the incident was ongoing and noone was hurt, the spokesman added.

Inspector Allan Lowe said: “We swiftly attended and a boy was detained. We take any incident of this nature extremely seriously and our response and that of the school staff reflected that.

“I would like to reassure that the situation is now calm and there is no ongoing risk to pupils or staff. We are working with the school to establish what happened.”

Police at Bohunt School Worthing SUS-190320-153629001

An eyewitness account on social media reported seeing around seven police cars in attendance.