Second man charged following 20-man street fight

A second man has been charged following a street fight involving 20 people.

Police said officers were called to Shooting Field, in Steyning, on the evening of January 6 to deal with a ‘disturbance’ involving 20 people.

A fight then broke out outside a local club at about 11pm.

Charlie Bartholomew, 23, a fence erector, of Priory Field, Upper Beeding, was arrested and charged with using threatening behaviour, obstructing police, and assaulting two women police officers in the execution of their duty.

He has been bailed to appear before Worthing magistrates on Tuesday February 6 at 10am.

Police said today (January 15) Craig Ashley Junor, 30, unemployed, of Priory Field, Upper Beeding, was arrested and charged with assaulting a policewoman. He appeared before Crawley magistrates on Monday (January 15) and has been remanded on conditional bail to appear at Horsham magistrates’ court on Friday, March 9.

Anyone with information is asked to report details online or phone 101, quoting serial 1227 of 06/01.