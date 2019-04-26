Search for two men kidnapped and forced into van by group of men in Worthing

Police are urgently seeking information after two men were forced into a van in Worthing.

The two men, reported to have been kidnapped, were seen being forced into a white van in Grafton Road, near the town centre, by a group of men at 9.50pm last night (April 25), police said. The van then drove off.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said two people had since been arrested on suspicion of kidnap.

They said: “At 10.30pm a van was stopped by officers in The Strand, in Durrington, and the driver, a man aged 37, and the passenger, a woman aged 32, were both arrested on suspicion of kidnap.

“They are currently in custody for interview and further enquiries. There was nobody else in the van.”

Chief Inspector Jon Carter said: “We need to find the two men seen being put in the van, and to ensure their safety, as soon as possible, and extensive enquiries are already being carried out.

“Anyone who saw the incident in Grafton Road, or who saw a white van being driven between there and Durrington, or saw anybody getting out of it between those locations, or who has any other information about what happened, is asked to contact the police at once on 101 or online quoting serial 1401 of 25/04.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and the motive for this incident has not yet been established but we are considering the possibility that those involved are known to each other and that this is not a random attack.”