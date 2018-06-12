Scooter-riding burglars hunted by police

Sussex Police has released CCTV after 'five connected burglaries' across Brighton, Hove and Southwick last week.

Police said between 1am and 3.20am, Uncle Sam’s and Woodingdean Café in Warren Road and Cubitt and West Estate Agents in Preston Drove were all broken into.

During that time Rosalyn's Hairdressers in Cowley Drive and Hyman Hill Estate Agents in Southwick Square also suffered attempted break-ins, police said.

It is believed the two suspects were a riding stolen Vespa motorbike, which was later recovered in Hassocks.

Antyone with information should call 101 quoting serial 85 of 05/06.