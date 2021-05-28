LiveSchool put in lockdown during major Sussex police incident - Live updates
Police are responding to reports of a man with a suspected weapon in Chichester this afternoon (Friday, May 28).
Police said enquiries to locate the suspect were underway after the sighting 'in the vicinity of Litten Gardens'.
Chichester High School was placed on lockdown but students have since been allowed to go home.
Police issue update following Chichester 'shotgun' incident
Police have detained a person following reports of a man being seen with a 'shotgun' in Chichester today (Friday, May 28).
Update from Sussex Police
“Police officers responded to a report of a man seen with a shotgun in the vicinity of Litten Gardens, Chichester at 2pm on Friday.
“Officers have now detained a man in relation to the incident.
“As the suspect was reported to be near two schools, we worked with them to take precautions to keep pupils and staff safe while we investigated the report. No threats were made and no one was harmed.
“We would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we responded to this fast moving incident.”
Potential suspect apprehended
Man stopped by police in Priory Road
Our reporter Joe Stack has witnessed a potential suspect being stopped by police in Priory Road.
He said he saw at least a dozen police officers, six cars and a police dog at the scene.
Update from the high school
Mr Brixey, deputy headteacher
“We have now let students leave the school site. This follows confirmation from Sussex Police that it is safe for children to travel home. The Police advice is that students go straight home.Please do not ring the school so that our phone lines can remain clear.This was not an incident linked to Chichester High School but the wider Chichester area.Thank you for your support. As we know more we will update you as appropriate.”
