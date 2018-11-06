Rogue Sompting trader who exploited ‘vulnerable and elderly’ customers is jailed

A rogue trader from Sompting has been sentenced to seven months in prison after he conned a vulnerable resident out of thousands of pounds, a county council spokesman confirmed.

William Green, 50, was found guilty at an appeal hearing at Lewes Crown Court following an investigation by West Sussex Trading Standards, the spokesman said.

He overcharged an elderly victim, 95, a substantial amount for poor work he carried out and will made to pay back £3,600 under the Proceeds of Crime Act, according to the spokesman.

Trading Standards began investigations from June 2015 after receiving consumer complaints.

Richard Sargeant, Trading Standards Team Manager, said: “This rogue trader exploited vulnerable, elderly customers for his own gain.

“Not only has he been sentenced to time in prison, I am pleased to see that he will be made to pay back the money he took under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

“If you are considering having work undertaken, we would recommend using a Trading Standards approved Buy With Confidence trader.”

Debbie Kennard, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Safer, Stronger Communities, said: “Our Trading Standards team has done an excellent job in bringing this individual to justice.

“This outcome sends a strong message to dishonest traders that we will find out and take action.”

To find an approved trader visit www.buywithconfidence.gov.uk

To report a rogue trader, contact Trading Standards online at www.westsussex.gov.uk/tsreport or via Citizens Advice on 03454 040506.

SEE MORE: Union calls for ‘proper consultation’ into Adur and Worthing weekly refuse collection proposals

Worthing fireworks in pictures: thousands flock to seafront for Bonfire Night celebrations

Six empty Southwick homes to be torn down for 50 new flats