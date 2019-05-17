Resident calls for action at Littlehampton flats blighted by antisocial behaviour

A resident of a block of flats has called for something to be done about the antisocial behaviour he claimed was blighting the building.

Kevin Page claimed that since November, 2017, doors and windows had been smashed at Amenic Court in Church Street, Littlehampton, and people were shouting ‘at all times of day and night’.

The pensioner felt ‘angry and frustrated’ that the problems were continuing, despite speaking out at Littlehampton Town Council’s annual meeting and to Hobdens, the building’s management company.

A Hobdens spokesman said they were working with the Amenic Court Management Company, Arun District Council’s antisocial behaviour team, police, residents, and their solicitors about the issue.

They said: “It is unfortunate that the situation continues but residents can rest assured that we are working to bring the matter to a satisfactory conclusion.

“In the meantime the police must be made aware of any criminal acts and residents should continue to log instances of anti-social behaviour and report these to the council.”

Councillor Dr James Walsh said he was ‘shocked’ by the situation and said the police and antisocial behaviour team needed to take it more seriously.