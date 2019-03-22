Reports of vehicle 'driving at people' in Littlehampton after pedestrians hospitalised

Detectives have launched an investigation after a car mounted a pavement and hit two pedestrians.

A Sussex Police spokesman said officers were called to several reports of a vehicle 'driving at people' in Manning Road, Littlehampton, at 6.25pm yesterday (March 21).

Sussex Police

A 39-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, both local to the area, were reported to have been hit by a BMW which drove onto the pavement, said the spokesman.

The spokesman said they were treated at Worthing Hospital for minor injuries.

A Vauxhall Zafira was found at the scene with damage and the BMW was found abandoned nearby, also damaged, the spokesman said.

Detective Constable Colin Taylor said; "Our investigation is at an early stage and we are working to establish the full circumstances and any criminal motive, but it does already appear that this incident involves people known to each other.

"If you saw what happened, or if you have any other information, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1160 of 21/03.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."