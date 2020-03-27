Relative of Ford Prison inmate supports early release of inmates amid pandemic

A relative of an inmate at Ford Prison has spoken out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pam Naf, from London, has a cousin who is currently at HMP Ford in Ford Road, Ford: an open prison that is home to 500 low-risk offenders who work in the community as part of their rehabilitation into society.

Ford Prison

But due to the spread of coronavirus, the prison has been locked down, with inmates unable to leave and family not allowed to visit.

The 28-year-old said she appreciated it was a difficult time for staff with the current Covid-19 outbreak, but expressed her concerns about the safety of her family member.

She said: "I don't think they are prepared and ready for it. The concerning part for loved ones is inmates are being put in jeopardy."

She added: "Inmates go to and from work, use public transport, they are getting back into the community. The last thing the NHS or Sussex want is all these inmates to be ill because they are in a confined unit or space and have these prisoners going to the hospital."

She said she had heard from him that staff did not have personal protective equipment, such as masks and gowns, and that he was not able to practice social distancing due to their living conditions.

According to Pam, he is living in a cabin with 15 other inmates with one shower, two toilets and sharing a 10ft by 6ft room with another prisoner.

She said that some prisoners had shown symptoms and there were fears among inmates about catching the virus due to their close proximity to each other.

As part of the Government's response to the virus, inmates cannot use the gym, go to worship or visit the library.

Pam had heard from her cousin that there were also shortages of supplies in the prison, mirroring what the general public has faced in supermarkets over recent weeks, and inmates were unable to do their laundry.

She said: "They are just so confined. We can go out in the garden or go for a jog; it is different for them."

This comes as the Prison Governors' Association trade union urged the Government to consider releasing lower-risk offenders.

In a statement published on Thursday, March 26, it said: "Government must look at early release schemes at speed for lower risk offenders, this is particularly pertinent to women offenders who we know pose the least risk to society. This will reduce the level of overcrowding, always a good thing for stability during challenging times.

"It will also help delay the spread of the virus through prisons, so from a health perspective there is an imperative."

Pam agreed with this.

She said: "It is 500 more people you can prevent getting sick; if we act now, it will put less pressure on the NHS. They can be tagged, and they have temporary licence conditions, police know where they are.

"Many of them already go home once a month to see their families."

She acknowledged it is controversial, but added: "These people have families and young children. They are someone's son, dad or brother. Everyone in life makes mistakes, but we have to realise this disease will take lives and they can't protect themselves at the moment."

The Ministry of Justice said no decision had been made relating to the early release of prisoners.

Robert Buckland, Lord Chancellor and secretary of state for justice, said he was considering it but would be 'looking at the whole picture', including probation and community supervision, 'rather than just the prisons'. He added he would also factor in risk to the public and the 'supply of prisoners', given that the courts system is 'not at full kilter' currently.

He admitted they needed more personal protective equipment for staff members looking after inmates who are self-isolating.

According to guidance on the gov.uk website, prisons have been 'working closely with public health and NHS services to put robust contingency plans in place' that 'prioritise the safety of staff, prisoners and visitors'.

It said: "Existing, well-developed procedures are in place to manage outbreaks of infectious diseases and prisons are prepared if cases are identified. Plans are in place for dealing with staff absences if staff working in prisons need to self-isolate.

"Handwashing facilities are available to prisoners, staff and visitors and we have worked closely with suppliers to ensure the supply of soap and cleaning materials."

