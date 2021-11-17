Sussex Police said a number of Range Rovers and Land Rovers have been reported stolen from across West Sussex, 'predominantly in Arun and Worthing', over the last 18 months.

During the course of the investigation into the keyless thefts, three men have been arrested and released under investigation, pending further enquiries, police said.

A spokesperson added: "Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Value.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Value. Photo: Sussex Police

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online."