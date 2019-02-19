Purse and bike stolen in Worthing burglaries

A purse and a bike were stolen during two burglaries in Worthing over the last couple of weeks.

A purse containing cash was stolen from a property in King Edward Avenue, Worthing, sometime between Tuesday (February 12) and Wednesday, police said.

Police news

It unknown how entry was gained to the property, police said.

Anyone with information, call 101 quoting reference 0879 of 13/02/2019.

A shed was also broken into in Richmond Road, Worthing, sometime between Thursday, February 7, and Monday, February 11, police confirmed.

Police said a pedal cycle was stolen.

Anyone with information, call 101 quoting 0400 12/02/2019.

