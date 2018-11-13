Police seek to identify man after attempted robbery in Worthing

Police have released an image of a man they would like to identify following an attempted robbery in Worthing.

The incident took place in York Road, Worthing, shortly after 6pm on Sunday, October 7.

The suspect approached from behind a 64-year-old man walking along the road, having been looking at him for some moments, placed a sharp pointed article into the small of his back and demanded money, police said.

However the man refused and, after a brief verbal altercation, the suspect walked away empty handed, confirmed police.

The man was unhurt.

Police describe the suspect as white, about 5ft 6ins and of medium build.

PC Ross Markie said: “If you recognise this man please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 866, of 07/10.”

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

