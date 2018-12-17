Police search for missing Worthing teenager

Police are concerned for a teenager missing from her home in Worthing.

Police said 15-year-old Sophie Read was last seen in the Victoria Park of Worthing on Saturday (December 15) at about 7.30pm.

She was described by police as white, 5ft 2ins tall and slim with long, dark brown hair.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket with a fur collar, dark jeans and grey trainers.

She may have a grey handbag and appear to have some injuries to her face, police said.

Anyone who has seen Sophie or knows where she is should contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 990 of 15/12.