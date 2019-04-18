Created with Sketch.

Police search for missing Sompting man

Police are searching for Craig Payne, who is missing from Sompting.

Officers and his family are concerned for the welfare of the 45-year-old due to his vulnerabilities.

Craig Payne is missing from Sompting. Picture: Sussex Police

He was last seen leaving his home around 3.30am on Thursday (18 April), and is not believed to be in possession of a mobile phone.

Craig is described as white, about 5’8”, of medium build, with short blond hair and blue eyes.

He is believe to be wearing a black Parka jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and blue trainers.

If you’ve seen Craig or know where he could be, please report it online or call 101 – or 999 in an emergency – quoting serial 142 of 18/04.