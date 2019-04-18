Police search for missing Sompting man

Police are searching for Craig Payne, who is missing from Sompting.

Officers and his family are concerned for the welfare of the 45-year-old due to his vulnerabilities.

Craig Payne is missing from Sompting. Picture: Sussex Police

He was last seen leaving his home around 3.30am on Thursday (18 April), and is not believed to be in possession of a mobile phone.

Craig is described as white, about 5’8”, of medium build, with short blond hair and blue eyes.

He is believe to be wearing a black Parka jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and blue trainers.

If you’ve seen Craig or know where he could be, please report it online or call 101 – or 999 in an emergency – quoting serial 142 of 18/04.