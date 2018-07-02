Police search for man after pensioner has money stolen

Police officers would like to speak to this man after an elderly man had his money stolen in Worthing.

The victim, a man in his 80s, was walking along Montague Street, Worthing, at around 4pm on Saturday, June 9, when he was approached by a man.

The suspect reached into the victim’s pocket and took £200 in cash, which the victim had withdrawn from a cash machine shortly before the incident.

PC David Hedgecock said: “This was a cowardly attack on a vulnerable person who is, understandably, very upset and distressed by what occurred.

“If you recognise this man or witnessed the incident, please report this information to us.”

To report information please go online or call 101 quoting reference 739 of 09/06. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.