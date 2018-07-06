Police release CCTV footage of suspect sought in connection with Durrington burglary

Police have released CCTV images of a second suspect sought in connection with a burglary in Durrington.

A black bag containing unknown items and a mobile phone was stolen from a flat at Meadway Court in The Boulevard about 7.10pm on Tuesday, June 26, according to police.

Police are looking for the man at the front of this picture SUS-180607-095645001

Police said the two suspects fled the scene and were found hiding behind a hoarding at Durrington railway station.

A 29-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries, said the police.

The second suspect is described as white, about 5ft 10ins in his late 20s to early 30s, of thin build, with short brown hair and clean shaven.

Police said he was wearing a light coloured T-shirt or polo top with a dark coloured sweatshirt tied around his waist, dark coloured jeans and white trainers.

He is the man pictured closest to the camera in the picture above.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1347 of 26/06.

Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For advice on how to protect your home and your belongings, visit Sussex Police’s burglary prevention page at https://www.sussex.police.uk/advice/protect-your-home-and-belongings/burglary/