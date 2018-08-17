Police raid on suspected Littlehampton brothel ends in man’s arrest

A man has been arrested on suspicion of running a brothel in Littlehampton.

On Wednesday, police officers executed a search warrant at premises in South Terrace, Littlehampton.

During the search, they arrested a 31-year-old London man on suspicion of keeping or managing a brothel used for prostitution.

The man, from Lambeth SE1, has been bailed until Wednesday 12 September while enquiries continue, police said.

Sussex Police tweeted to say the raid was sparked due to concerns the flat was ‘being used for immoral purposes’.