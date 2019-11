Residents will have the opportunity to raise neighbourhood issues at a police surgery in Worthing.

The event, held by PCSO Jonathan Groves and PCSO Ed Mitchell, will take place near the Broadwater Road entrance to Manor Recreation Ground, Adur and Worthing Police said on Twitter.

Police

The surgery will run tomorrow, Thursday November 21, between 4pm and 4.30pm, according to police.

A spokesman added: “If you would like to speak to the PCSOs about any neighbourhood issues, come along and have a chat.”