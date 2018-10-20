Police officer calls for back-up in arrest outside Lancing shop

A man has been arrested following a large-scale police response outside a shop in Lancing.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "We were called at 12.36pm this afternoon to the Co-op in North Road, Lancing, to reports of a male shouting at a female outside the store.

A man has been arrested after becoming aggresive to a police officer outside the Co-op store in North Road, Lancing

"On arrival, the male turned aggressive to the officer and multiple units were requested for assistance at 12.47pm.

"The male has been safely detained and arrested.

"Any witnesses are asked to contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting 532 of Saturday, October 20th."