Police name man charged over Littlehampton A259 incident

Police have named and charged a man following a collision in Littlehampton which saw two police officers and a man struck by a car.

Jack Robson, 20, unemployed and from Holly Drive, Wick, Littlehampton, was charged last night with a number of offences and has been remanded to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court this morning (September 25), police said.

A forensics investigator at the scene in Littlehampton

He has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by driving dangerously, burglary, driving with no insurance, not in accordance with his provisional licence and with uncorrected vision, said police.

The incident, which is being investigated as a deliberate act, happened at The Body Shop roundabout on the A259 at Littlehampton at approximately 1.05am on Monday.

Two local response officers, a man and woman, were carrying out a routine drugs check on a car at the side of the road and had detained one man on suspicion of drugs offences when a Mercedes-Benz saloon approached at speed and collided with the officers and the man they were with. All three were transported to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police said the policeman remains in hospital and is due surgery on a broken shoulder, an arm and leg.

Police investigating the incident on Monday

His colleague, a policewoman, has been discharged from hospital after suffering two fractures and extensive bruising and is recovering at home.

A local man, who they had arrested for possession with intent to supply Class B drugs moments before the impact, also suffered fractures but has left hospital and been released under investigation, confirmed police.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “The officers had responded to a call about suspicious behaviour and had made a drug roadside check when they were struck. Suffering serious injuries, they have been incredibly brave and are being offered support for a speedy recovery.

“We all feel the impact when our colleagues are harmed as they work to keep the public safe. They do this selflessly 365 days-a-year and the public’s support means much to them.

“We continue to appeal for anyone who saw what happened or has any information to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Oxbridge.”