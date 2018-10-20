Police investigate as man found dead in Sussex town centre

Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a Sussex town centre this morning.

Sussex Police were called to Pelham Crescent in Hastings just before 7.30am today, and a cordon was put up.

A police spokesman said: "Police are currently investigating the death of a 39-year-old male who was found deceased in Pelham Crescent, Hastings, shortly before 7.30am today.

"Circumstances are currently not being treated as suspicious and police are working with the family to ascertain the full circumstances of his death.

"If anyone has any information or witnessed anything relevant to the investigation during the early hours of today - Saturday, October 20 - then please contact Sussex Police quoting CAD 301 of 20th October 2018."

Police said they left the scene at around 11.35am.

