Police are attending an incident in a village south of Horsham.

This is the scene in Partridge Green following a police incident which is reported to have taken place at the village Co-Op store. Sussex Police and Co-Op has been approached for comment.

The police incident in Partridge Green Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

The police incident in Partridge Green Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

The police incident in Partridge Green Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

The police incident in Partridge Green Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more