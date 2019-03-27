Police in Worthing arrest four more people over drugs supply

Police in Worthing have arrested four more suspected drugs suppliers in the town.

The arrests yesterday mean officers have arrested 10 people on suspicion of drug supply in just two days as the #OpFortress drugs crackdown continues.

Announcing the news on Twitter last night, a police spokesman said: "Further arrests today in Worthing for drugs supply.

"Who would have thought they would hide drugs up there!"

#OpFortress crackdown in Worthing continues

Yesterday's action follows a significant number of arrests on Sunday, when police arrested six people.

Officers tweeted an image of what appears to be wraps of drugs they had seized

Officers working proactively detained four people for drugs supply and another two were arrested after a report from a member of the public.

