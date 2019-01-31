Police hunt for Worthing man wanted on recall to prison

A Worthing man is wanted on a recall to prison after breaching a court order.

Police said they are appealing for information on Patrick Dayneswood, 49, of Cortis Avenue in Worthing after he breached a court order.

He is described by police as white, 6ft tall, of slim build and with blue eyes and short grey hair.

Anyone with information on Dayneswood’s whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 977 of 28/12.

Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.