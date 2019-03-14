Police hunt for suspected drug-driving fugitive with Worthing connection

A suspected drug-driver is wanted by police after failing to attend court.

A Sussex Police spokesman said Xhelil Poga, 24, failed to attend Worthing Magistrates' Court to face a charge of drug-driving on January 8, and has been missing ever since.

The Southampton resident has links to Worthing and goes by the aliases of Marek Senko and Fabio Moretti.

The spokesman said: "If you’ve seen him or know where he could be, report it online or call 101, quoting serial 197 of 27/07/18. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111."