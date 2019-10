Police have said they are 'extremely concerned' for a teenager missing from Worthing.

Police said 17-year-old Pergega Klinsman was last seen in Worthing at around 10.30am this morning (October 23),

Pergega Klinsman

He is described by police as having a tanned complexion, 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and with short black hair.

Pergega is said by police to have links to Selsey, Bognor Regis and Enfield in London.

If you see him please call 999 immediately.