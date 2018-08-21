Police concerned for missing Worthing girl

Police are concerned for a 12-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Worthing.

According to a police spokesman, Paige Feltham left her home in Durrington on Sunday (August 19) and has not returned.

Police said she was last seen on Monday (August 20) at 2.15pm at Durrington railway station.

She is described by police as white and 5ft 4ins tall, with long dark hair and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, black jeans, black trainers and carrying a cream bag.

Police believe she could be in the Worthing or Littlehampton area.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1281 of 19/08.