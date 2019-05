Sussex Police are searching for a teenager missing from Worthing.

Police said Micah Skeete-Davies, 15, has not been seen since 1.30pm on Sunday (May 26).

It is believed he may be staying with friends in Worthing, said police, or may be sleeping rough in the town.

He is described by police as black, 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build and with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial 862 of 26/05.