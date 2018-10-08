Police concerned for missing Littlehampton teenager

Police are concerned for a 13-year-old boy missing from Littlehampton.

Tommy Sime was last seen on Thursday (October 4) in East Street, said police.

Police described Tommy as white, 4ft 8ins tall and with mousey brown hair flicked over to one side with shaved sides.

He was last seen wearing a khaki North Face jacket with a hood, black skinny jeans and black Nike Air Max trainers, said police.

PC Lucie Collier said: “We are concerned about Tommy due to his age. He was last seen at Littlehampton Railway Station on October 4 with another boy of similar age. They got on a train to Three Bridges at 4.34pm.

“We believe he may have also gone on to travel to Hertfordshire. If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please let us know.”

Anyone with information can contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 810 of 04/10.

