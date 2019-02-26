Police concerned for missing Brighton man

Police are concerned about a missing man from Brighton.

Police are searching for William Gunn, who was last seen this morning at about 8.20am in Fleet Street, Brighton.

William, 27, was described by police as white, 5' 9", with brown hair, brown facial hair, and was last seen wearing a grey North Face jumper and grey tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers.

Sergeant Simon Marchant said: "We are concerned about William but we believe he is still in the city. Please let us know if you see him by phoning 999."

If you have information about William's whereabouts contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 0229 of 26/02.