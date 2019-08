A police car has collided with another vehicle while responding to an emergency in Worthing.

A Sussex Police spokesman said the police car collided with another car in Heene Road at 1.39pm this afternoon (August 6).

The scene in Heene Road

The police car was responding to an emergency call, the spokesman added.

There are no reports of any serious injuries, said police.

Pictures from the scene show a grey Volkswagen car with damage to its left side and a police car with a damaged front wing.

The scene in Heene Road